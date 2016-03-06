THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dropping hints of an electoral tie-up with the breakaway faction of Kerala Congress (M) led by Francis George, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday said that LDF would not “disappoint” any group which comes to its fold.

“These groups have come to the LDF realising our strength. We will not disappoint them. The LDF will decide how to give them their due share,” Kodiyeri told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

Responding to a query whether parties which cross over from UDF will be formally inducted into the LDF, Kodiyeri said that a decision to this effect would be taken by the LDF state committee.

“Many parties are cooperating with us. We are thinking about ways to strengthen that cooperation,” he said.Asked about the reservations expressed by Leader of the Opposition V S Achuthanandan on the tie-up with the Francis George faction, Kodiyeri said the veteran leader had only sought more clarity. “We also have the same stand as that of Achuthanandan. Only when they (Francis George faction) launch a new political party and spell out their political stand can we give a final answer,” Kodiyeri said.On K R Gowri’s demand for four seats for JSS in the Assembly election, Kodiyeri said that each ally was free to air its demands. The LDF would examine the stand taken by the veteran leader and take an appropriate decision, he said. Kodiyeri flayed the Muslim League for “unilaterally” declaring its candidates for the Assembly election. “The Muslim League’s candidate list was declared without discussing it in the UDF. This is unheard of in coalition politics. This shows that the UDF has disintegrated as political front,” he added.

Kodiyeri said the CPM’s candidates will be finalised only after taking a decision on seats sharing with all the LDF allies.