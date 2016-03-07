Burglars struck at a private financial institution in Mudavanmugal, near Poojappura, and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 5,25,000 and around Rs 2 lakh in cash during the wee hours of Sunday. The Poojappura police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The burglars looted gold ornaments weighing 200 grams, estimated to cost around Rs 5,25,000, and exactly Rs 1,90,000 in cash from the locker facility of the institution, owned by Suresh Kumar.

The burglary is suspected to have been carried out by one person, rather than many, between 9 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday. The office was shut at around 6 pm on Saturday, police said.

Fingerprint experts and dog squad also examined the spot. The DVR of the CCTV camera installed inside the office has also been found stolen.

The firm is located in a building which also houses a barber shop and a pan shop. The burglary came to the light after the pan shop owner found the shutter of the firm open. When the police reached the spot, it was found that the burglars only aimed to take the valuables kept in the locker. The key of the locker was found kept over it and the key of the shutter was missing.

A probe has been launched under Museum CI G Syam Lal. "Prima facie, we suspect that the burglary was carried out by persons who are familiar with the firm and its surroundings. The burglars did not break the shutters and they entered the firm after unlocking it using a key. When the statement was taken from the owner, several contradictions cropped up. He said that the key of the strong room was kept in a rack under the picture of the goddess Saraswathi inside the office. Besides, he added that the key of the institution is usually giving to the pan shop owner. Moreover, when we checked the register kept in the office, only Rs 48,000 was recorded as the amount kept in the locker. Hence, we are waiting for the reports from fingerprint experts. In the meantime, we are also weighing several possibilities", Syam Lal told ' City Express'.

The police also added that a similar burglary occurred at the firm in 2013 and the ornaments were recovered from the friend of the owner of the firm.

Probe into Kovalam heist hits dead end

Nearly a year after a major heist occurred at the branch of Muthoot Finance at Kovalam, the city police are groping in the dark in nabbing more culprits and recovering the stolen money and gold. A team of burglars suspected to be from Jharkhand, armed with gas cutters, had decamped with gold and cash worth over Rs 50 lakh on March 28 last year. Though a special probe team was formed, the police managed to arrest only two persons in connection with the case. Police teams were even sent to Jharkhand and Mangaluru for nabbing the culprits, but they failed to intercept them following the stiff opposition from the locals. The police had arrested only Jahangir Alam, 28, from Mangaluru by recovering around Rs 50,000 and Hari Om Mandal, who gave assistance to the burglars for carrying out the heist. According to City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar, the efforts are on to trace the culprits. "We sent a police team to Jharkhand in the last week of January. But they are unable to nail the culprits because of resistance from the public from a settlement. Hence, we intimated the matter with the local SP in Jharkhand and hope to bring he remaining culprits before the law soon", he said. The Mutoot branch functioned on the first floor of a three-storeyed shopping complex located at Kovalam Junction. The loot included gold ornaments worth Rs 51 lakh pledged by customers, Indian currency amounting to Rs 1.60 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 1 lakh.