THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police are groping in the dark over the sudden disappearance of two girls, including a 15-year-old, who were the inmates of Mahila Mandiram at Poojappura. Two inmates - Latha Pandy, 21, of Chennai and a 15-year-old girl of Edathuva in Alappuzha district - had been reported missing from the home since Wednesday night and the Poojappura police who are probing the case have not received any traces of the victims so far. According to the police, the two were reportedly found till 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

The two had made a similar attempt in the first week this month from the Nirbhaya Shelter Home at Athani. The two had been produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate then.

The magistrate had directed the police to shift the duo to the Mahila Mandiram. But they succeeded in the second attempt. “Since they have no mobile phones, our job is tough. It is learnt that they might have escaped to other states by train. However, a probe is on to trace them and a police team has been formed for the search operations. Alert messages have been sent to all police stations, railway stations and bus stations,” police said.

“Latha Pandy is from Chennai and she had come to the city in search of a job. When she sought help from an autorickshaw driver, the latter took her to the shelter home at Athani. Since then, she has been attempting to escape from the home.

The 15-year-old girl from Edathua left the home owing to personal issues”, said Ashok Kumar, Poojppura SI.