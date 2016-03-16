THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City which regularly bears witness to numerous protests everyday saw Mayor V K Prashant leading an agitation on Tuesday over a controversial government order regarding unfreezing of development master plan. This blew out into an open fight among political parties. Mayor along with deputy mayor Rakhi Ravikumar and chair persons of standing committees protested in front of Chief Minister’s office demanding withdrawal of the controversial order. This comes right on the heels of the protest march led by LDF on Monday evening raising the same demand.

The Mayor and team who could not meet Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was out of station, decided to stage a sit-in protest till they received an assurance from the government. A meeting was held between the Mayor and the Urban Affairs Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish in the afternoon.

Finally, the protest was withdrawn after the government clarified that the order was to facilitate housing requirements and a status quo will be maintained.

“There is lot of ambiguity. What was the need to issue such an order in a hurry when Assembly Elections are just round the corner? We decided to end the protest after the government decided to maintain status quo,” he said.

The governing council of the corporation wanted the new proposal to be discussed at the ward levels before a final draft was drawn up. The local body has called for a special council meeting on March 19 to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, the hartal declared by BJP in the district only partially affected life. There were no restrictions in using vehicles and exams were held as per schedule. Only a few petrol pumps operated on Tuesday and this resulted in long queues.

In a counter move the UDF councilors protested outside the Mayor’s office for staging protest in front of Chief Minister’s office in the evening.