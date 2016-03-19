THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state spokesman J Padmakumar said here on Friday that the Kattaikonam stir launched by the BJP was not only against the state government, but also against the CPM as it was claiming that it was the LDF-ruled corporation council, with Mayor K Chandrika at the helm, that was behind the granting of approval to the draft master plan of Thiruvananthapuram on June 24, 2011.

He said that it was based on the corporation council’s recommendation that the Town and Country Planning Department prepared the draft master plan in June, 2013. But the six BJP councillors had recorded their dissent note. He said the corporation had not taken the provision to seek the opinion of at least 10 per cent of the people living in the project site seriously. He said that the cheating of the people started from there.