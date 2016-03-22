THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Simon Morrison, deputy director of the dental wing of the State Health Department said it is essential to raise awareness on oral cancer among Keralites. He was speaking at the Government Women and Children’s Hospital in Thycaud here during the observation of World Oral Health Day.

“The likes of dental and oral diseases, heart and respiratory diseases, diabetes, weight loss, and pancreatic cancer are all interconnected,” said Simon after inaugurating a seminar on ‘Oral Health and Physical Difficulties’ on Sunday.

Around 200 organisations from 130 countries across the globe along with a million dental surgeons jointly celebrate World Oral Health Day, and its theme for 2016 was ‘It all starts here. Healthy mouth. Healthy body.’ The day celebrates the benefits of a healthy mouth and promotes worldwide awareness on oral hygiene and issues surrounding it.

District dental nodal officer Dr C Venugopal, Thiruvananthapuram district medical officer Dr K Venugopal, Government Women and Children’s Hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep, deputy superintendent Dr Saritha, RMO Dr Anitha Thomas and district mass media officer Dr D Shashi were among those were present during the occasion.

Celebrated on March 20 every year, the message of this year’s World Oral Health Day is rooted in a global truth of oral health’s wider importance, galvanising the audience to drive a movement for change. The flexible platform gives the opportunity to discuss multiple topics under one generic message, the World Dental Federation said.