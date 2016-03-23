THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An inmate of the Central Prison, Poojappura, collapsed on the prison premises on Tuesday and died at the Medical College Hospital following cardiac arrest. The deceased is Surendran, 47, a native of Kulathammal, Kattakada. The prison officials said that Suredran was talking to the other inmates in the cell around 2.45 pm. Soon he fainted and fell down. Though the police took him to the Medical College Hospital, he breathed his last around 3.15 pm. Surendran was married and he was serving a remand period in connection with an an abkari case. The body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy on Wednesday.