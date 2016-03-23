THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president V M Sudheeran has taken a tough posture against those who have have contested polls for more than four times.

Welcoming the decision of T N Prathapan MLA to stay out of poll fray this time, paving way for new faces to contest, Sudheeran told mediapersons that at a time when veteran leaders like V S Achuthanandan, who had been in power for more than 46 years in various capacities, still harbor strong desire to contest, Prathapan’s gesture is a welcome gesture.

However, Sudheeran’s attempt to drag the name of V S Achuthanandan is cited by critics as an veiled attempt to target his own party leaders like Oommen Chandy who had been in parliamentary politics for more than 46 years.

It is learnt that Sudheeran is likely to raise the demand against fielding those who have con teste more than four times.

Sudheeran Lacks Guts to Tell Chandy Not to Contest: VS

T’Puram: In a sharp retort to KPCC chief V M Sudheeran, CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan said Sudheeran didn’t have the guts or gumption to tell Chief Minister Oommen Chandy not to contest in this Assembly polls. Referring to Congress leader T N Prathapan’s decision not to contest this time, Sudheeran had attacked Achuthanandan for his eagerness to contest the polls. “Since he lacks the courage to tell Chandy to his face to stay out of poll fray, Sudheeran has been dragging my name into it by mentioning T N Prathapan,” VS said. Hitting out at the KPCC chief, the nonagenarian leader said he’s contesting the polls as per the party’s decision; and Sudheeran need not rack his brains over it. “Oommen Chandy has been an MLA for 46 years. He has donned the role of chief minister, minister, opposition leader and an MLA. He’s contesting for the 11th time to the Assembly. Sudheeran wants Chandy to stay away. However, like all others, he also knows that Chandy selodm value his views,” Achuthanandan mocked.

Those Not Feeling Young Can Withdraw from Polls: Chandy

T’Puram: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had his say on Tuesday on the debate surrounding aging contestants in the upcoming Assembly elections. ‘’Those who think they aren’t young anymore can withdraw,’’ he said, responding to KPCC chief V M Sudheeran’s take on nonagenarian V S Achuthanandan’s candidature and the announcement by Congress’s T N Prathapan not to contest ‘’this time.’’ ‘’Prathapan is young, isn’t he?’’ was Chandy’s response to the Kodungalloor MLA’s letter to the Congress leadership that he was moving aside for young blood to emerge. To a question from reporters, Chandy said ‘greed’ to contest need not be just to cling on to power, but to serve the public as well. There were two essential requirements for a person to contest, Chandy said. One, he himself should decide whether to contest or not, and, two, the party should decide whether to field that person or not. VS had earlier asked Sudheeran whether he had the temerity to say that to Chandy’s face.