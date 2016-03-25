THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala in the near future will face severe crisis on the water front as its water bodies were facing destruction, said noted water resources expert and former Additional Chief Secretary P K Sivanndan.He was inaugurating a seminar organised on the occasion of International Water Day, under the aegis of Department of Environmental Science, University of Kerala, and Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust.

The future perils could only be averted through people’s participation and socially committed efforts. K Soman, B F H R Bijli, Anitha syam, D S Jaya, A Suhair, Kayamkulam Yunus and Sabu Joseph presented papers.