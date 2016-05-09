THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 13-year-old boy suffered deep injuries on his neck after his neighbour, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly attacked him at his residence near Valanthankara on Sunday morning.

The victim is identified as Shine, a resident of Pottayilkada near Karode. He has been admitted to Medical College Hospital and his condition is said to be stable. The accused has gone into hiding after the incident. He has been identified as Babu, 46. The Pozhiyoor Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and a man-hunt for the accused has been launched.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 am when Shine was watching television along with the accused at former's residence. Shine and his mother were back after Sunday Mass at the church and were alone at the residence. Babu joined them soon.

According to Shine's mother, her son was lying on the floor watching TV while the accused was sitting on the chair. A few minutes later, when she went outside, the accused allegedly slit Shine's neck and ran away. "Efforts are on to nab the culprit. Prima facie, we received information that the accused had consumed alcohol during the incident. It is learnt that he was mentally unstable and had been living separated from his wife. We expect to nab him soon", said K Sudheer, Pozhiyoor Sub-inspector.

According to the reports from Medical College, the victim's condition is out of danger and he has undergone emergency medical assistance.