THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovation works of the stone mandapam on the banks of Padmatheertham, the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple pond, will be completed on Monday.

Officials of Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra said the mandapam has been reset to the original look and the finishing works are being carried out now.

“The mandapam has been reset and finishing works are on. They include minor repair works on the long mandapam adjacent to the small structure,” said KSNK chief engineer Jayan Raveendran.

The works were executed by the KSNK. All of the seven-member team hails from Myladi in Tamil Nadu.

KSNK had a hectic task to restore the mandapam to original glory in the traditional method. One of the six pillars was replaced by a high-quality material procured from Myladi.

It began with correcting the alignment of the granite blocks in the foundation. The supporting wall inside the granite blocks was replaced with one made by granite as per the direction of Vastuvidya expert Kanippayyur Krishnan Namboodiripad.

“Lime mortar was used for setting the granite slabs on the roof. The slanting surface atop the slabs was also set using lime mortar,” Jayan Raveendran said.

KSNK is yet to get a direction on the renovation of another dilapidated stone mandapam adjacent to the tantri madhom. However, the agency has now collected some portions which was sunk in the pond.

“The foundation of that madapam is linked to that of the tantri madhom. As madhom structure is in a poor condition we did not venture to collect the granite slabs in the mandapam’s foundation,” Jayan Raveendran said.