Contractors' association to submit a 51-point demand to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To demand a comprehensive overhaul in the construction sector associated with government projects, the contractor’s association will begin a protest from November 1. The demonstration will be inaugurated by former Industries Minister E P Jayarajan MLA.

According to the contractors, the high construction cost was resulting in execution of inferior projects. Varghese Kannampally, president of Government Contractor’s Association said that inefficient project estimation and tendering were resulting in huge loss to the exchequer every year.

Most government projects began with inadequate funds, faulty tenders, supervision and maintenance, said Kannampally. He said it would be difficult to complete a project with quality as the projects lack technical efficiency. The decision to give contract without tenders has been opposed by the association.

“ The cost of the project inflate when it is given without tendering. There is a clear difference between the cost of projects which are executed with and without contracts,” he said.

The Public Works Department has issued an order awarding a project worth Rs 56 crore - the renovation of Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla town road- to Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCC) without tender.

The decision to award the renovation of the road to ULCC was taken at a cabinet meeting held last week. The decision was made despite the Central Vigilance Commission order that no work could be awarded without tenders, Varghese added. The contractors’ association plans to approach the Supreme Court raising the issue as a violation of fundamental rights.

The Contractors Association also blamed the government departments for not utilising the plan and non-plan funds effectively. Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, harbour engineering, KSEB, Water Authority, rural development agencies etc are among the departments listed by the Association which are inefficient in functioning. Most projects cannot be executed since the technical sanction has been reduced to superficial monitoring, blamed Kannampally.

The association plans to submit a 51-point demand to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Major demands include publishing a PWD manual with contract norms, simplifying the registration process for contractors, fixing contracts as per prevalent market rates etc.

V S Sivakumar MLA will speak at the venue. The association plans a district level protest on November 30.