New app 'Mrs. Clean' at your service to do your laundry

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A traditional blue-collar work, technology and a 58-year-old entrepreneur may seem like an unlikely mix for a start-up success tale, but the Njarakkal native Lissy Paul knew better.

Her conviction that cloth treatment service would never go out of vogue and all it needs is a bit of technology to make it a potent business venture prompted her to turn entrepreneur at an age when most decide to call it a day.

Lissy’s service venture, ‘Mrs Clean’, today has a swelling clientele,all due to the tactful use of technology and marketing. ‘Mrs Clean’ does cloth treatment, including dry-cleaning, restoring and washing.

There isn’t anything extraordinary in Lissy’s life other than the fact that she turned an entrepreneur at 58. She spent her years post- marriage travelling around the world, accompanying her husband. But now, back home, with free hours in hand, Lissy pondered over business ideas that would click.

And, the lightbulb moment came when she stumbled upon the cloth treatment service venture. Soon, she was investing and ideating and ‘Mrs Clean’ was launched in February. And, it hit the right nerve when she launched an android app ‘mrs clean’ and a website, www.mrsclean.co.in, wherein the customers can make bookings and seek information.

“I considered many business ventures but felt this would be the perfect one. Most families face the problem of laundry. Today’s work scenario makes it difficult to spare time for washing and ironing. That is where we come in,” says Lissy. ‘Mrs Clean’ also has a home pick-up and delivery services (read: value addition), besides an express delivery facility.

“We also have four collection points where the customers can drop their laundry. There are two stores, at High Court and Njarackal, with two more coming up at K P Vallon Road and Kakkanad. Besides, ‘Mrs Clean’ also has a system where the staff goes to the houses, detaches the curtains, cleans it and puts it back,” says Lissy.

As much as she depends on technology, Lissy is adamant in keeping her venture a green one. “We insist on quality and the water used for cleaning purposes is treated and used for the farming on the premises of the unit. Besides, we are totally anti-plastic. We put the cleaned clothes in bio-degradable bags,” says Lissy.

As she gears up to open units at Thrissur and Alappuzha, Lissy is aiming at opening an all- women unit, where only ladies will be hired to take care of all aspects of the service, including cleaning, manging the store, pick-up and delivery.

For details: 9400943111 and 9400943222.