THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CPM state leadership has urged the public to protest against the frequent hike in LPG price. In a statement here, CPM state secretariat pointed out that the hike has come as an additional burden on people who are already under pressure due to rise in price of essential commodities.

“It’s the sixth increase in LPG price in the past five months. After the Modi government assumed office, the price of petrol and diesel have gone up.

On the one side they have been talking about welfare measures while on the other they are practising anti-people policies,” the secretariat said.

The CPM pointed out that though there was an increase of only Rs 2 per cylinder under subsidised category, the non-subsidised consumers will have to pay Rs 38.50 more.

Gradually majority of consumers in the state will not get LPG subsidy, the party pointed out.

The Union government has been taking a stance of denying subsidised food grains to people, the CPM state secretariat said and urged the people to protest against the hike.