Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Infant’s death: Father holds Secretariat to ransom

Published: 07th November 2016 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2016 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heartbroken by the alleged apathy shown by  the authorities, Suresh, father of four-month-old baby girl Rudra, who died at SAT hospital four months ago, climbed a tree on the Secretariat premises threatening to commit suicide.
He demanded police action against the doctors who had allegedly been negligent in providing the kid with the right treatment.

After some drama, he was brought down by the officers of Fire and Rescue Services. Since he showed signs of distress, he was rushed to the General hospital by the fire-force team.
The incident took place at around 10 am. Suresh appeared distressed and kept on deploring the doctors’ apathy. “Though I had lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police, they didn’t respond,” Suresh shouted from his perch on the tree.  
Cantonment police said that Suresh had been disturbed and frustrated. He had been frequenting the police station demanding action against the doctors.
“We pacified and shifted him to the General hospital. The hospital authorities had taken departmental action against the doctors. We understand his emotion. But we can’t register a case since disciplinary action has been already taken against the doctors. The police had passed on this information to Suresh,” said B M Shafi, Cantonment SI.

Rudra, daughter of Suresh and Soumya of  Kottamukal, died at SAT Hospital here on July 10 while under treatment. She was brought to the hospital after rashes erupted on her skin. But her condition became worse and the child succumbed to the illness. Though Rudra’s parents alleged medical negligence, hospital authorities maintained that malnutrition was the cause of death.
Police had even conducted a re-postmortem after Rudra’s parents filed a complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
26/11: A tribute from TNIE
Madhya Pradesh elections: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 27, 1947
This undated photograph released by Sri Lankan Defence Ministry (MoD) reportedly taken from a recovered family photo album of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. (File | AFP)
Here are some rare photos of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp