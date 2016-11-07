Infant’s death: Father holds Secretariat to ransom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heartbroken by the alleged apathy shown by the authorities, Suresh, father of four-month-old baby girl Rudra, who died at SAT hospital four months ago, climbed a tree on the Secretariat premises threatening to commit suicide.

He demanded police action against the doctors who had allegedly been negligent in providing the kid with the right treatment.

After some drama, he was brought down by the officers of Fire and Rescue Services. Since he showed signs of distress, he was rushed to the General hospital by the fire-force team.

The incident took place at around 10 am. Suresh appeared distressed and kept on deploring the doctors’ apathy. “Though I had lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police, they didn’t respond,” Suresh shouted from his perch on the tree.

Cantonment police said that Suresh had been disturbed and frustrated. He had been frequenting the police station demanding action against the doctors.

“We pacified and shifted him to the General hospital. The hospital authorities had taken departmental action against the doctors. We understand his emotion. But we can’t register a case since disciplinary action has been already taken against the doctors. The police had passed on this information to Suresh,” said B M Shafi, Cantonment SI.

Rudra, daughter of Suresh and Soumya of Kottamukal, died at SAT Hospital here on July 10 while under treatment. She was brought to the hospital after rashes erupted on her skin. But her condition became worse and the child succumbed to the illness. Though Rudra’s parents alleged medical negligence, hospital authorities maintained that malnutrition was the cause of death.

Police had even conducted a re-postmortem after Rudra’s parents filed a complaint.