THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emphasising the importance of sustaining biodiversity, Education Minister C Raveendranath has said that birds are the central point in sustaining diversity of the world. Releasing the English translations of two books on birds by C Rahim at the Press Club here on Friday, he said the bird species are so diverse and they link earth, water and sky. “They don’t merely link the three elements but they sustain the relation between the three entities,” he said.

Stressing the fact that mutual co-existence is essential for sustaining diversity, he said birds always strive to sustain the diversity of the world we live in. Citing the instance of the extinction of the Dodo birds of Mauritius, he said sustaining the habitat of any living organism is essential to sustain such species. He released the books “Beautiful Birds’ and ‘Feathered Friends’ by giving copies to Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar and Asianet editor M G Radhakrishnan, respectively.

On the occasion Mohan Kumar said the Government has decided to set up 1,000 biodiversity parks in the 1,000 state-run primary schools in the state this year. Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. Using the amount, fruit trees would be planted on the school premises making them ideal habitat for the birds.

He said the Government has plans to set up 7,000 such biodiversity parks in the schools in the next five years. Press Club president Pradeep Pillai presided. Critic K S Ravikumar and P Venugopal spoke on the occasion. Chintha publisher-editor Jayadevadas welcomed the gathering and Press Club secretary K R Ajayan proposed vote of thanks.