THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘How can I stop someone from smoking in a public place?’, asks a young female student to state police chief Loknath Behera. The question was posed during an interaction organized by the City Police as part of Children’s Day celebrations on Monday.



The question did not take the police chief by surprise, who was ready with a prompt answer. “ Question the wrong action in the presence of your friends or teachers. If the person does not stop, dial 100. We will be there at your service,” he said.

First time interaction with police

Around 80 students from schools in the city and suburbs attended the programme. They were given firsthand information on the varied functions and duties of the men in khaki. During the 40-minute interaction, the police chief faced a flurry of questions ranging from ATM frauds to eve-teasing.

A good majority of posers were from young girls who wanted to know how to deal with anti-socials in public places.



The students also got to see the crime investigation wing and the forensic laboratory. DCP G Siva Vikram said most of the students who attended the programme were speaking to a policeman for the first time in their lives. “We excluded student police cadets from the programme and preferred students who did not have any interaction with the police. Priority was given to those in the suburbs, including coastal areas,” he said.



Earlier, the students visited the City Police Commissioner’s Office. There, City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar and DCP Siva Vikram took them to the various wings and explained their work. A visit to the police control room was also part of the programme. The students saw how public roads are monitored by the police through the CCTV network.

Children were filled with curiosity regarding the wireless communication network. “Can someone tap into the network?” asked another boy.



The programme ended with a visit to the mounted police unit where the students had a fun time. The guards patiently cleared the doubts of the students who had a lot of doubts - from the animals’ food habits to training. The children, except a few, readily accepted the offer for a ride.



Awareness programmes

The police held Children’s Day programmes at the Government Model Higher Secondary School for Girls Pattom and the Government Model Boys HSS. Range IG Manoj Abraham inaugurated the programme at Pattom school. It was followed by an anti-drug lecture by DCP Thampi S Durgadutt and a performance by the police band.