The charm of ancient grains

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s why ancient grains continue to be the toast of the town: they have class and taste. These can be cooked in an appetising number of ways. It was after months of research that Le Meridien Executive chef J P Singh came to an amazing dicovery: whole grains had amazing delectability, apart from great health benefits.



Soon, he revamped the menus and thus was born the ‘Bite of Grains’, a Sunday brunch, which has 30 dishes of wheat, barley, oat, rye and other grain-infused foods.

To make it inter-continental, Singh has introduced the grains in South Indian, Mediterranian, and continental styles, among others.



So, who would have thought that the regular oats, eaten with just milk and fruits, at our homes could be perfect to saute dishes like the kababs and koftas. Sous chef Ajay Kanna says that oats could be considered the healthiest alternative to marinate and has the ability to transport you to culinary heaven with its crunchy, appetising taste.

Pic: Albin Mathew



Also, oatmeal contains soluble fibre which stays in the stomach longer. This helps prevent overeating.

There are other varieties, too, and the chef has not hesitated to increase the appetising appeal of the grains by including non-vegeterian and sea-food varieties in its making.



The whole wheat and mixed seafood risotto, for example, is a dish which can be light on the stomach. “People with different eating habits and styles come to the hotel which is why we have provided different varieties on our platter. Also, we needed to be innovative because whole grains can only be eaten when it is appealing and creative to the eye,” shares Ajay.



The chefs are sure that the Muthira (horse gram) salad, with broken wheat, will find a Malayalee audience, just like the Arabic oat kofta is a favourite to those who like Mediterranian flavours.

“Unlike the past, we live in a health-conscious society. Also, people want a change. Our ‘Bite with Grains’ is a social commitment,” says Ajay. The menu is set at Rs 1,200 plus tax per person.