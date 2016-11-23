B.A.M.S spot admission  on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spot interview for the vacant seats in the self -financing Ayurveda colleges under the Ayurvedic Medical Education Department will be held at the Government Ayurveda College auditorium here on Friday.

Those who have been included in the rank list of Entrance Commissioner (Ayurveda) can apply. Those who have been admitted to the government merit list seats cannot apply. During the interview, the applicants should produce the certificates as per the prospectus and Demand Draft for Rs 75,000 be drawn in favour of the Entrance Commissioner.

Those who join from other courses should produce TC/NOC. The list as per category will be published on Wednesday evening on the website of Director of Medical Education (Ayurveda)-www.ayurveda.kerala.gov.in