City corporation seeking a solution to pension issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Corporation passed a resolution on Monday asking government to resolve the shortcomings in the distribution of welfare pensions. The decision was taken after UDF councillors demanded a resolution to address the issue. The resolution was proposed by Beemapally Rasheed of IUML who complained that many of the beneficiaries were left out in the survey conducted by Kudumbasree. It was seconded by CMP (CC) member and Akkulam councillor V R Sini who alleged that Kudumbasree is doing a shoddy job and the pension should be distributed through banks. Johnson Joseph of Congress demanded that the corporation should directly take up pension distribution and not involve Kudumbasree. With Onam around the corner people are worried about their pension, said Peter Solomon of Kerala Congress (Mani). Chakkai councillor K Sreekumar who spoke for the ruling LDF said that the council should support the government which has agreed to address the shortcomings.

Confusion over resolution

The resolution was passed by both LDF and UDF councillors since BJP stayed away from discussions. After the council, UDF councillors claimed that the resolution is against the state’s decision to home deliver pensions. “The new mechanism is faulty. I want pension to be distributed through banks as it used to be. The council has agreed with it,” said Sini. Mayor V K Prashant later clarified that the resolution merely asked the government to address shortcomings if any. “I have clearly mentioned it in my ruling. Corporation cannot go against the stand of the government,” he said.

Politics of protest

BJP councillors, however, kept away from the deliberation and entered the well after Mayor denied their demand to discuss the pension issue before going to the agenda. They continued with their protest even when a resolution on pension was discussed. This irked the other councillors. Even the chair told the protesting members to move out of the hall. “We are discussing the issue you have taken up. Still you are trying to stall the proceedings. You are trying to politicise the issue,” he said. BJP councillor M R Gopan later said that CPM had hijacked the pension program. “48,000 people will not get pension before Onam,” he said.

Pension by September 8

Mayor V K Prashant said that the pensions will be distributed to 57,232 people in the city by September 8. 65% of the survey has been completed by Kudumbasree. The remaining will be completed by September 7. “The Finance Minister has assured us that no one will be denied pension just because they are not covered in the survey. Those who are in the list will get their pension along with the dues for four months,” said Mayor. The state government has decided to deliver welfare pensions to the homes of beneficiaries and not to transfer money to their bank accounts. The government has given Rs 3,200 crore to service cooperative banks to distribute pensions.