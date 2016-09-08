Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

DMRC to be consultant for Light Metro preliminary works in Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday okayed the conditional appointment of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as consultant.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday okayed the conditional appointment of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as consultant for the preliminary works of the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro projects. The Cabinet also decided to speed up the  acquisition of land for the two projects.

The DMRC will be appointed consultant for the projects once the Centre gives the necessary clearances. An officer of the rank of Deputy Collector/Sub-Divisional Officer will be appointed to speed up the land acquisition process.

Adequate number of staff will also be provided. 9.893 hectares of land will be taken over for the Thiruvananthapuram project. In addition to this, 2.77 hectares will be acquired for construction of flyovers. For the Kozhikode project, 1.4474 hectares will be acquired.

The Cabinet also decided to give administrative sanction for `272.84 crore for acquiring land for the construction of fly-overs at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram. The expenses will be met through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) and will be implemented as a turn-key project through DMRC.

For the Thiruvananthapuram project, land will be acquired in the following villages in Thiruvananthapuram taluk; Pallipuram, Kazhakootam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkat, Ulloor, Kowdiar, Pattom, Vanchiyoor and Thycaud. For the Kozhikode project, land will be found in Chevayoor, Nellicode, Kottooli, Kasaba, Nagaram, Panniyankara and Cheruvannur villages in Kozhikode taluk.

