Bigger Central aid for state's agriculture sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh has said that the Centre had increased the allocation for frontline agricultural extension activities and education in Kerala. An amount of Rs 24 crore was earmarked for 2015-16, whereas it had been Rs 12 crore during 2014-15, he said after laying the foundation for a new Farmers Facilitation Centre (FFC) at Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Sreekariyam, here.

He asked the State Government to fully utilise the Central aid by ensuring effective cooperation of state agricultural offices at village level and Krishi Vigyan Kendras established by the Centre.

Singh pointed out that agriculture production and productivity could be increased only through micro irrigation, production of quality seedlings and value addition of agricultural produce which will ultimately bring more income to farmers. The Farmers Facilitation Centre is intended to serve as a single window facility for tuber crop farmers who visit CTCRI for various purposes such as quality planting materials, tubers, value-added products, biopesticides, fertilisers and other products. Besides, there will be farmers’ rest rooms, parking facility and an ATM counter.

CTCRI Director James George was present, among others, at the function.