THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Navaratri idol procession in the Kerala capital had a colourful start at Padmanabhapuram Palace on Thursday morning.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran received the sword dedicated by the Travancore kings to

Lord Sree Padmanabha marking the beginning of the full-fledged Navaratri idol procession. Archaeology director G Premkumar handed over the sword to the minister at the Uppirikka Malika of the palace. The minister then handed over the sword to Tamil Nadu

Devaswom Commissioner Bharati. Ports Minister Kadakampally Ramachandran and Travancore Devaswom president Prayar Gopalakrishnan were present.

The rituals started after the processions carrying goddess Munnottinanka of Suchindran temple and Lord Kumaraswami of Kumarakovil reached the palace. Kumaraswami's idol is taken on a silver horse motif and Munnoottinanka on a palanquin. The ceremonies at the palace saw the idol of Goddess Saraswati kept at the Thevarakkettu Saraswati Amman temple joining the procession. The idol was carried atop a caparisoned elephant.

The procession will reach Kaliyikkavila on September 30 and Parassala around 3 pm. It will reach Neyyattinkara Sree Krishna temple at around 8 pm and will halt there for the night. The procession will be accorded receptions at all major junctions from Kaliyikkavila to the city.