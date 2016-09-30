Namitha Jain launches high-end kitchenware

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There was a time Indians hardly gave a thought to fitness, but now the scene has changed. Look at the mushrooming gyms and yoga centres, it indicates the way we are becoming more and more fitness conscious, said renowned wellness expert Namita Jain. Author of over 10 books on health and fitness, endorsed by celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Hema Malini, she was in the city to launch a new range of products from heritage cutlery brand Kischo.

The products introduced under the brand name Kishco Innochef include the sauté pan, milk pan, sauce pan, fry pan, sauce pan, kadai and the cook and serve pan. “We have come out with this high-end cutlery pieces that are exquisite and contemporary,” said Namita, who is also the managing director of Kishco Limited. Elaborating on the product’s special features, she added, “Kishco innochef is made of 100-percent food grade metal, consisting of high quality stainless steel. The unique feature of this range is that it is tri-ply, which means that each cookware product is made of three layers of superior quality metals bonded together for greater efficiency and sturdiness.” Another highlight of the product is that it works in any heat medium. “It is multi-usage, suitable for stove tops, electric plates, ovens and induction cookers,” she said. Kishco has partnered with all top e-com players to make the products readily available to customers.