Soon: IT parks in state to have more creches

Much to the relief of young parents working in IT industry, IT parks in the state will soon have more creches on their campuses.  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Much to the relief of young parents working in IT industry, IT parks in the state will soon have more creches on their campuses.  

IT Secretary M Sivasankar said government would provide space free of cost for setting up creches. He made the announcement while speaking to the representatives of IT companies over a discussion on draft IT policy on Monday. The companies will have to bear the cost of furnishing the creches.


Technopark already has a creche functioning.  Hrishikesh Nair, chief executive officer of Technopark, said the space has been identified to start one more creche opposite Bhavani building. The meeting was organised by the Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT and ITeS companies in the state.


Sivasankar said investors have evinced interest to build hostel for women IT employees. Such hostels are likely to come up near IT parks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi soon.
All Technopark buildings that completed 15 years will be refurbished, said Sivasankar.


On the issue of space shortage in IT parks, the Secretary suggested smart utilisation of built-up space. 
Smart space sharing way


A space sharing policy has been passed by the executive board to this extent, said Hrishikesh. 
As per the policy the companies which are holding unutilised space will be encouraged to share it with a company waiting to get office space in IT park. Sharing is for a limited period and subject to conditions. The IT Park CEO said 40 companies are waiting for space in the park.


IT industry has expressed its concern for the lack of infrastructure for attracting the right talent to the capital city. The concern was raised in a discussion over the draft IT policy by M Sivasankar and the technology companies operating out of IT parks.

According to IT company leaders, the state lags in social infrastructure available in other metros. They suggested the government  considered giving incentives to the developers of such facilities. The draft IT policy which is now open for public for suggestion will be finalised by the third week of April.

