Validity of power tariffs extended till April 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the sudden decision to put off the announcement on revised power tariffs, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission(KSERC) has extended the validity of the existing tariffs till April 30.



This is the sixth straight time the Commission is extending the validity of the tariffs, which were last revised in 2014. In its latest decision, the KSERC headed by T M Manoharan said the existing tariffs would be applicable up to April 30 or until the announcement of the new tariffs, whichever was earlier.



The KSERC was set to announce the revision last week, and the new tariff was to have come into effect from April 1. But a last-minute decision was made to put off the announcement until after the upcoming Malappuram byelection, reportedly under pressure from the LDF Government.

The domestic tariff is set for a hike of 30 paise per unit, according to the KSERC recommendations.



“The tariff determination suo motu undertaken by the Commission for 2017-18 is under process and it will require some more time for completing all the procedural formalities for issuing the final tariff order for the 2017-18 Financial Year(FY),” the Commission said. Last year, the KSERC extended the validity of the tariffs thrice-- on August 11, September 29 and November 14. In 2017 also, the Commission extended it on January 31, March 1 and now, March 31.