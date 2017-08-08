Sharon remembered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical assistance to financially poor people and a merit award to the best automobile engineering student of SCT College of Engineering were presented at a meeting held in memory of Sharon, who died in a car accident when he was a final year student of the college.

Sharon was the only son of Shyni George, Joint Secretary at the Government Secretariat and Muraleedharan Achari who died in a train accident while in service.

Since Sharon used to participate in many cultural activities hosted by Secretariat employees, a large number of the employees turned up for the remembrance meet. The meeting also remembered P P Praveen and Unnikrishnan who died along with Sharon in the accident.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar inaugurated the meeting at the Press Club. M Sivasankar, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister presided over the function. Sasikumara Varma from Pandalam Palace, Kerala Secretariat Employees Association General Secretary M S Bijukuttan, Kerala Secretariat Association President J Bennzy and Sharon’s classmate M Jishnu were among those who spoke.