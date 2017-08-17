Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies to take out protest demanding halt for trains at Kazhakootam railway station

Techies are planning to conduct a rally and demonstration demanding more number of trains to halt at the railway station.

Published: 17th August 2017 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2017 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Techies are planning to conduct a rally and demonstration demanding more number of trains to halt at Kazhakootam railway station. The rally will be held on Friday evening. The protest rally organised by Prathidhwani - a socio cultural and welfare organisation of IT Employees- will start from Technopark Main gate at 4 pm. This will be followed by a gathering in front of Kazhakootam railway station, an hour later. People Representatives - MPs, MLA, Mayor and social activists will be addressing the crowd.

The techies decided to take this forward after their demand was not met for the past four years. Meanwhile, Technopark has seen expansion and the number of employees working there have increased to over 50,000. Most of them come from other districts and depend on trains. Since there are very few trains halting at Kazhakoottam, which is the nearest station to Technopark, people have to get down at Thampanoor (17 km) or Pettah (12 km).

To avoid being late, many of them depend on private buses. But if more trains halt at Kazhakoottam, the employees can save money and time. According to many employees, a halt for the Jayanthi train (train number 16381) at Kazhakootam during the mornings will be helpful. At present, no trains via Alapuzha stop at Kazhakoottam.

Prathidhwani had earlier made a short film, ‘Liberators’ highlighting the issue. Further multiple campaigns were conducted over the years.There were multiple signature campaigns, a selfie video campaign and hashtag campaigns conducted to highlight the issues faced by the Technopark community to the Railway Dept. and Central Govt.

