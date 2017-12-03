THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voices of protest rang up loud at Valiyathura and Cheriyathura coasts after the government failed to meet its promise to identify the fishermen traced by the Navy and the Coast Guard. The fisherfolk blockaded the NH bypass at Enchakkal junction on Sunday morning demanding the government to intervene in the matter at the earliest.

Shoshamma (wife of Jose from Valiyathura)

and her children at the protest which was held

at NH bypass  B P Deepu

Raising slogans seeking justice, protesters blocked the highway for more than two hours at Valiyathura. Many mothers were seen crying out loud while sitting in the middle of the road urging the government to bring their children back.

According to Father Cyrus of Valiyathura parish, the government is yet to provide the details of fishermen who have been traced by INS Jamuna on Saturday.

“In the morning, we were informed the whereabouts of the missing men will be provided soon. But when we inquired, the authorities failed to provide us with the details of the rescued fishermen. This is sheer irresponsibility. So we have decided to stage a protest,” Cyrus said.

Martin, whose 65-year-old father is still missing, said the rescue operations being conducted by the government are not on the right track. “It’s not about my father alone. Many families have lost their loved ones. The authorities said the coast guard has rescued nine fishermen. But why are they showing reluctance to give information about their whereabouts,” Martin said. Father Melcon of Cheriyathura parish said the authorities should at least send the pictures of the rescued men so their families can heave a sigh of relief.

Magglin, a resident of Cheriyathura, said they will not end their protest until the government promises to give out the whereabouts of the rescued fishermen.Shoshamma, who is waiting for her husband Jose, said, “I along with my three children are praying to God for the safe return of my husband.” The story of Teresa is no different. Her husband Paul is yet to be traced by the rescue team. She has only one daughter. Protesters warned they will intensify their agitation in the coming days if the government continues to show apathy.