The programme will kick off here in the first week of January. The startups should apply through the KSUM website by December 10 for this programme and the shortlisted ones will be notified by December 16. Final selection will be held on December 21.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is launching a two-year structured incubation programme for startups bringing together various government schemes.

The programmeme will kick off here in the first week of January. The startups should apply through the KSUM website by December 10 for this programmeme and the shortlisted ones will be notified by December 16. Final selection will be held on December 21.

The Induction Programme for the selected startups will be held from January 8 to 12. The subsequent months will have Sector Connect programmes, Demo Days and other networking and community events. Every three month, the performance of the startups will be assessed, based on which, they will be provided idea, product and growth acceleration. “Startups are expected to graduate in 9 to 12 months. But startups that have longer development and sales cycles can continue in the programme for up to two years.” KSUM manager Ashok Panjikaran said.

KSUM, a nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, is in talks with a few global incubators and accelerators to run this programme. There are also plans to launch similar programmemes in Kochi and Kozhikode. Startups incubated through this programme will be able to work from KSUM’s co-working spaces, which includes both plug and play desks and cabins in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, he said.

The startups, registered as a Private limited company or a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), can attend the programme. If any of the selected startups have not registered their companies, they would be required to do so before January 31 next year and KSUM will facilitate necessary assistance for this.