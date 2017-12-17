Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Burglars on the prowl, city police on high alert

Recent burglaries in Kochi, in which the gang unleashed terror on the people in residence, have sent a shock wave across the state.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The recent burglaries in Kochi, in which the gang unleashed terror on the people in residence, have sent a shock wave across the state. Police have intensified their search for the gang which struck at the houses and decamped with valuables. But the people of the capital city are a worried lot because the Christmas-New Year holidays are here and many are planning to go on tours. The vacant houses are sitting ducks and in the burglars’ line of fire.

Hence, the city police have been put on high alert and shadow police teams deployed to ensure the safety of the residents. “We have already commenced our operations and conducted a combing operation on Saturday evening at the migrant labour camps, hotels, lodges, railway stations and bus stands. Such inspections will continue,” P Prakash, City Police Commissioner said.All crime units have been alerted. “If you see strangers or North Indians loitering around in your locality, inform the police,” the City Police Commissioner added.

A team of cops has been sent to Kochi to gather evidence from the scene of the crime and conduct a parallel investigation. The evidence gathered will assist us in our investigations here, he said.
The burglary in Kochi has similarities to the one that happened way back in 2009 at a house in Pettah. “The modus operandi in these cases is similar to the one in Pettah. Some members of the Maharashtrian gang, who were arrested in the Pettah case, have been released. They might have some part in these burglaries,” he added.

The team is North Indian. We have ruled out South Indian gangs, he said. “They come here vis trains. As such railway stations have also been put on high alert. CCTV visuals are also being monitored and all arrangements are in place to nab them if they arrive in the capital city,” he added.The residents’ associations too have come to the forefront to tackle the issue. “We have decided to submit a representation to the government seeking reintroduction of community policing. It was active in the residents’ associations sometime back,” said Paraniyam Devakumar, patron, Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT).

At a review meeting of FRAT, discussions centred around the rise in crime in the city and the need to actively revive the Janamaitri community policing, he added.“Another issue that needs to be considered is the growing influx of migrant labourers and the lack of any suitable measure to keep track of them. The government has to issue identity cards. This will help document their presence and ensure periodical medical checkups. Further, drug abuse among the migrant labour community also needs to be addressed,” he added.

 

What You Can Do

Inform nearby police station if you are leaving the city

Avoid keeping household items which could aid in break-ins outside your houses

If you see anyone loitering in your locality, inform the police.

A pile of uncleared newspapers, mails and keeping the lights on when you are away are dead giveaways. Use an electronic timer to put out the lights at night.

Do not keep valuables such as jewellery at home.

Inform your neighbours if you are going away.

Refrain from opening doors if you hear sounds at odds hours.

Keeps doors and windows securely locked.

Avoid keeping house keys under mat, plant pots or atop door frames.

Refrain from announcing holiday trips on networking sites.

 

On alert

A combing operation was conducted on Saturday evening at migrant labour camps, hotels, lodges, railway stations and bus stands. Such checks are set to continue

The city police is on high alert and has deployed a strong shadow police team

The burglary gang use rail route for their entry. Railways stations have been put on high alert and CCTV footage is being monitored

A team of policemen has been sent to Kochi to gather evidence from the scene of the crime and conduct a parallel investigation.

