TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : SBI Card and Bharat Petroleum announced the launch of the BPCL SBI Card – claimed to be the most rewarding fuel co-branded credit card in the country. Offering up to 5 per cent savings on fuel purchases, the BPCL- BI Card brings consumers the strongest savings proposition on fuel in the industry. Designed to offer maximum savings, the BPCL SBI Card will offer upto 70 litres of free fuel per year to cardholders.

The BPCL SBI Card also bundles maximum value back on fuel with accelerated savings on other regular spend categories including department store, grocery, entertainment and utility bill payments. Speaking during the launch of the Card, SBI Card CEO Vijay Jasuja said “Our association with Bharat Petroleum is a landmark addition to our co-brand relationships.” He said that cardholders will be able to derive direct savings on fuel expenditure. ‘’With an unmatched value proposition, we believe that theBPCL SBI Card will further encourage consumers to move their fuel spends to credit cards,’’ he said.

Bharat Petroleum executive director Arun Singh said ‘’Bharat Petroleum has been in the forefront to promote cashless payment options at our network. At present 22 per cent of our total sales is through these options, which is higher than the industry average. BPCL SBI co-branded card, catering to all the major spending needs of a cardholder, will play a major role in enabling our consumers to use more cashless payment options, to build a cashless society.”