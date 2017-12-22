TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Paper stars, lights, decorated cribs. These are signs that residents in the city are gearing up to welcome Christmas in the right spirit. On Friday, the city came alive as students and professionals participated in various celebrations. Just like Onam, the city wore a colourful look as ‘dull’ office buildings were brought to life with different types of illuminations. Christmas carol groups from various churches and local art clubs are as busy as ever, visiting houses and singing traditional Christmas songs. Delicacies like cakes and cookies are an essential part of Christmas and Syrian Christian homes in the city also preparing a long list of ethnic dishes giving a traditional touch to the sumptuous feast. Brisk business has been reported in markets and hotels across the city ahead of Christmas and New year. Carol singing, Santa dance and crib competitions are being organised.

“While our Christmas celebration last year was on the theme of joy, we have decided to keep ‘Peace’ as this year’s theme. Christmas, like all other festivals, is celebrated by the members of every community in our society. Youth, children and adults alike have begun preparing for it,” said Susan Jacob, a resident of Nalanchira said. Some major churches in the city have already installed stars and are competing to enter the Guinness records for the biggest star installed in the state. CSI Church at LMS junction on Thursday installed a giant star which they claim to be the biggest star installed so far in the state.



“Unlike previous Christmas celebrations, I was so eager to go to the office as we had Christmas celebrations lined up for the day. We played games, danced, and even received surprising gifts from secret Santa,” V R Rahul Krishna, a techie working in an MNC at Technopark said.The techies are also planning to organise games this weekend to make the celebrations more colorful.

“This Christmas instead of buying gifts for people, we decided to play the secret Santa game a bit differently. Everyone had a secret task which they had to enact before people. It was fun to see our otherwise serious colleagues chill out this way. And, with the weekend ahead, the celebrations reached new heights,” said Anitha Sebastian.

Like other festivals, people living at apartments decided to celebrate the festival together. Some apartments in Kowdiar have arranged big celebrations to make the families unite on this occasion.

“To make sure that all the families enjoy this festival of joy, we organised musical chairs and Tambola at our apartments. We made sure that a man dressed as Santa Claus visits our place and got gifts for all the children. Apart from this we also got some dance programs arranged”, said Rachael Thomas, a housewife residing in an apartment at Kowdiar.

Coastal areas in gloom

However, unlike the city, coastal areas in the district wore a glum look with fisherfolks deciding to avoid celebrations in the wake of the Ockhi disaster. Families at Poovar, Vizhinjam, Poonthura and Valiythura are yet to recover from the shock. Special Holy Mass and prayers will be organised at the churches for the good health of the missing fishermen. Courtesy prayers for the fishermen who returned home safely are also being held.

According to Reverend Justin Judin of Poonthura Parish, the church committee has decided not to encourage any celebrations this year. “ Coastal areas have been struck with a big tragedy. Many families are still praying for their family members to return. In fact, no one can celebrate at this juncture. So it is the time for prayers. Special holy mass and prayers will be held,” Judin said.