TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It’s time to sing the songs of joy. “We started practising carols from October, meeting every week, working on different songs. Apart from traditional songs we sing modern Christmas songs mixing Malayalam with western music,” said Asha Johny a choir member, St Mary’s Forane Church, Kanjoor.

The Ernakulam YMCA and YWCA organises Western, traditional and contemporary church songs. Fr Vinod George, vicar of St Thomas Dayara, Vettickal has been with the choir for the past two years. “We have all-new melodies that touches one’s heart, not of any popping variety, but that which has beauty and vibrancy,” he said.