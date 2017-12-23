TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of raising the deposit ratio in the cooperative credit sector, the State Cooperative Department will launch a deposit mobilisation campaign from January 10 to February 9. The 38th deposit mobilisation drive is targetting C5,000 crore.Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said each district will have separate targets. From cooperative societies which have been permitted to collect deposits to State Cooperative Bank will mobilise the deposits. In the house-to-house campaign, there will be a separate deposit scheme designed for school and college students.

With the aim of making all students corporators in future, all the school-going children will be inducted as members of the deposit scheme. The board members and employees of the societies and banks will join the campaign.The state-level inauguration will be made at the District Cooperative Bank auditorium at Kollam on January 10.