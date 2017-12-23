TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Experion Technologies, a leading product engineering and technology services company in Technopark, is among the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India identified by Deloitte. The ranking is based on the revenue growth of the companies over the past three financial years. Experion was also listed among the 500 fastest growing technology companies within the APAC region.

“Attracting enough customers to attain fast growth makes a strong statement about the quality of a company’s product and its leadership. Experion has shown the right calibre for growth,” said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, Deloitte India.

“The growth has been primarily due to the shift from a technology-flat approach to focusing on digital transformation in healthcare, transportation and retail domains globally. Keeping with the demand for digital technologies, we are creating additional competence in Business Intelligence, AI and Machine Learning,” said Binu Jacob, MD & CEO, Experion Technologies.