THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formed expert panels to moot cultural complexes in all districts, develop Chitranjali studio to film city and build a multi-purpose film festival complex. The expert panel will come up with a detailed project report on these initiatives in addition to taking decision on project implementation.

The projects will be implemented by including in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). An amount of D700 crore is expected for setting up cultural complexes while film city project is expected to be implemented at a cost of D150 crore. The film festival complex at Chitranjali is expected to cost D100 crore. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed consultant for preparing detailed project report for the three projects.