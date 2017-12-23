TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Race, religion, language or economy need not be the basis of a nation in the making, all India convener of Prajna Pravah J Nandakumar said here on Friday. Delivering a lecture on ‘Concept of a Nation,’ in connection with the three-day national seminar, which was organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in association with Ministry of Culture as part of the birth centenary celebration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya, who expounded philosophy of Integral Humanism in 1965, Nandakumar said, on the contrary a common goal and a common urge to fulfil the goal can be a strong foundation for the nation.

“Disintegration of Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh are evidence religion can’t be the basis for a nation. Hinduism and Hindutva are different. Any ‘ism’ is a closed dogma. Hindutva is a dynamic way of living. But, Hinduism and secularism are Western usages and therefore totally un-Indian,” he said.

“According to Indian ethos, Integral Humanism propagates mutual respect and mutual cooperation among individuals, between individuals and society, between individuals and nature and even between man and woman. While the Western thought is based on confrontation,” he said.

“According to Ambedkar, nationhood is corporate sentiments of oneness which makes those who are charged with it feel that they are kith and kin,” he said.Referring to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s concept of India as a nation, he said, “Nehru never agreed India was a nation or was a nation in the making or a perennial nation.”He also said the Left in the country, who subscribe to multi-nation theory based on language and religion, also propagated and supported the bifurcation of the country into India and Pakistan during Independence period.