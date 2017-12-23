TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Aimed at freeing Kerala from the clutches of child labour and child begging, the state government has come up with a novel programme ‘Saranabalyam’.

The programme is being implemented across the state after it was successfully implemented in Pathanamthitta. ‘’As a first step, the programme is being implemented in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts apart from Pathanamthitta,’’ Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja said.

It was envisaged after children from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were found to sell bangles and toys along the pathway to Sannidhanam during the Sabarimala pilgrim season.

The project is being implemented by the Department of Women and Child Development and the District Child Protection Unit.

She said people can call the toll free number 1517 and alert on any case of child labour or begging. As part of Saranabalyam, Rescue Forces have been set up in all the four districts,’’ she said. Shylaja said once a child is found in the streets, DNA test is performed. If the relationship of the child with whom he or she is found is established, then the child is handed over to the Child Welfare Committee of the particular state or district to which the child belongs. And if the relationship is not established, then it could amount to further action, she said. Pathanamthitta District Child Protection Officer Abin A O has been appointed the state’s nodal officer for the programme.