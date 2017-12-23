TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city police have strengthened security in the city in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations. More police personnel will be mobilised in the city to keep a tab on theft, robbery and other law and order issues. The persons who were involved in criminal cases will be under surveillance and they could be detained as part of safety measures.

According to P Prakash, City Police commissioner, the inspection on drink driving and other traffic rules would be intensified and the violators punished. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed at the places where huge crowds are expected during the celebrations. Tourist spots including Kovalam, Shanghumugham. Museum and Kanakakunnu will be under round-the-clock surveillance. Special patrolling will be conducted across the city to watch the activities of anti-socials who may target women.

A moving camera will be fixed in all police vehicles to catch the visuals so that the crime incidents could be spotted easily. The city police have also issued an advisory for the residents in the city when they go for a vacation after locking their residence. The respective police stations should be informed when the residents go out for holidays. The police will conduct special patrolling around the residences on a daily basis. The service of bike booster patrolling and mounted police forces will be used to ensure the safety of the public.