THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts have allegedly been made to save the 11 director board members of the Government Secretariat Staff Housing Co-operative Society from where financial fraud worth over `1.5 crore has been reported.According to sources, the General Administration Secretary has given a report to the Chief Minister stating the director board members need not be suspended from service as they were not directly involved in the fraud.

Express had reported going by the previous experiences, it was unlikely to get the culprits punished as there were several ways to delay the litigation and thereby securing themselves from being brought to justice. According to sources, the report of the GAD secretary claims the suspension of the board members was not necessary as the suspension was usually effected to keep the officials away from the workplace to prevent intimidation and destruction of evidence. As the police had already collected evidence and seized all relevant records from the society there rises no need to suspend the Director Board members, the report says.

It may be noted the majority of the members are senior secretariat officers starting from Section Officer to Additional Secretary.Moreover, the GAD secretary’s report gives a clean chit to his colleagues stating none of the board members were directly involved in the fraud and Secretary S R Ravindran Nair was personally responsible. The police also had not registered any case against the board members. But, the Registrar of Co-operatives had reported the role of the board could not be ruled out in the fraud.

However, the pro Congress Kerala Secretariat Association, which controls the Housing Society, claims none of the board members except the Secretary was involved.

“It was the Director Board which unearthed the fraud and reported the matter to the Registrar of Co-operatives, the DGP, and fielded the complaint with the Cantonment police. The police also had found only the Secretary was involved in the incident,” said T Sreekumar Kerala Secretariat Association General Secretary.He also pointed out the Secretary who had been under judicial custody since November 21 has not been suspended yet.

“ Once a government employee is arrested and remanded he or she should have been suspended with immediate effect. But even after a month since the Secretary’s arrest, he has not yet been suspended,” he said.He alleged there were efforts on the part of the pro CPM Kerala Government Secretariat Employees Association to make use of the arrested Secretary and put all the Director Board members in a bad light with the aim of taking control of the society. It is a ploy to facilitate the bail of the arrested Secretary, he said.As the case involved is impersonation and fabrication of documents to avail loan, the government should have acted in a more serious manner.