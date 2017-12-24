THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 6,000 kms away from Kerala, a 19-year-old risks being kicked out of medical university for failing to remit her tuition fee. A childhood dream to become a doctor has turned sour for Sruthy Prema Jayakumar, a city resident after she failed to pay the first-semester fee at a university in Russia. The student who had taken admission at the Northern State Medical University, Arkhangelsk, has been intimated that she would be dismissed from the college on Monday if she doesn’t remit her fees.

Sruthy, an ex-student of the Government Girls’ HSS, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, flew to Russia last October as her attempts to get admitted in the MBBS course here failed to materialise. It was when her second attempt at the medical entrance test failed that the parents decided to look for admissions elsewhere. The family of four, which is fighting poverty, is in the last throes of despair. “We are on the verge of committing suicide,” said Sruthy’s mother Prema as tears stream down her face. The family has to muster up a total of J 1.5 lakh including the fine. With the fee for the next semester to be paid soon, they are staring at an amount of J 3.5 lakh in all.

Sruthy’s parents had hoped to finance her studies by selling their sole property of four cents of land and a house but as the person who had agreed to buy the land backed out, they were left in dire straits. “The agency arranged her journey amidst all this and they paid for the flight tickets. Now we don’t even have the money to bring her back home,” said her father Jayakumar James who is polio-afflicted. The family ekes out a living with the meagre wages Jayakumar earn by working in a lottery shop and the mother’s job as a housemaid. ‘’We had given a representation to Chief Minister’s Office but nothing has come of it,’’ says a dejected Jayakumar. “Now she is thousands of kilometres away from us and it scares us all thinking about what will happen to her. If they remove her from their rolls, then she would be kicked out of the hostel as well and her student visa would get cancelled. If so they could even arrest her,” he worries.

The last date for payment of the fees was December 15 but it was later extended for a few days. The last communication she received from the officials asked her to report at the office on Monday ‘on the issue of dismissal from the University for violation of financial obligations’.

“I have been attending the past few classes with fear of being chucked out. I have been asked to report on Monday and I have no idea what I would tell them,” Sruthy said via WhatsApp. “Becoming a doctor was a dream I had nurtured right from my childhood,” adds Sruthy. “If we get some help at this juncture, she will come back as a doctor. If not, I don’t know what will become of her,” says her father.