THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prathidhwani, a Socio-Cultural and Welfare Organisation of IT Employees at Technopark here, handed over an amount of Rs 3.42 lakh for victims of Ockhi tragedy. Prathidhwani secretary Rajeev Krishnan handed over a cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Prathidhwani executive members Satheesh Kumar, Arundas, Pramith P, Sakthi Balan, Arun Kesavan along with Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman K S Sunil Kumar were present when the cheque was handed over. The chief Minister has already given a call for support from all sections of society for relief and rehabilitation of cyclone victims. After the disaster that shock the coastal regions, donations from institutions and individuals are pouring into the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now