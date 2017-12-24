THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an initiative to bring solace to the lives of the fishermen community hit drastically by the recent Ockhi cyclone, the Manaveeyam Theruvidam Cultural collective along with Aksharamonline distributed rice and green gram to the cyclone afflicted through the project titled ‘Snehasparsham’. The collective distributed 1,000 kg of rice and 200 kg of pulses to the residents of the coastal areas. The vehicle laden with the provisions took off from Manaveeyam Veedhi in the city at around 3 pm. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was present on the occasion.

“The whole plan was charted out just four days ago and within such a small time frame, we were able to mobilise enough funds to buy 1,000 kg of rice and 200 kg of pulses. This is our effort to lent support to the families whose lives were ravaged in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi” said K G Suraj, secretary of the collective.

Each family will be given a package comprising five kg rice and two kg pulses. “This will vary according to number of the members in the family,” he said. “We will be covering the rest of the villages in the coming days too. This time around, the contribution was just from the members of the collective. If people feel like pitching in, they too can. We hope that this small initiative will inspire more people to come forward and help the people,” he said.

The collective will also organise counselling sessions for the children of the fishermen community. “Our collective includes some psychologists as well and they will conduct counselling sessions to the children to help them overcome the tragedy,” he added.

The money was pooled in by around 70 members who are part of the cultural collective and the provisions were bought from Supplyco stores. The vehicle was accompanied by the members and was taken to three collection centres in the coastal areas Kottapuram, Adimalathura and Vizhinjam. The collective cuts across all streams such as artistes, theatre artists, professionals and students.