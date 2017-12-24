THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major seizure, the city shadow police seized 60 grams of hashish (a tablet form of cannabis) worth Rs15 lakh, allegedly for sale in the international market, from three youths including engineering students at Kovalam.All three have been arrested and they are identified as Sooraj alias Kichu, 21, of Pattom, Sanuj Stephen,24, of Alappuzha and Sajin Joseph,22, of Punalur.

The accused were nabbed in a crackdown on drugs by the city police ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The city police had also received a tip-off on huge influx of drug variants at Kovalam.

A team of shadow police was deployed at the three beaches at Kovalam to trace the suspects. It is learnt the accused were targeting foreign tourists and North Indian tourists. The demand for drugs could be higher as only a few days are left for the New Year celebrations at Kovalam.

The accused brought the substances from Manali in Himachal Pradesh through train after purchasing from agents. As the foreigners prefer more hi-end drugs, the accused brought the substances based on the order. They managed to obtain huge profits through this business and the guides were offered high commission rates.

They sell at Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for a single packet, based on the demand quotient. Of the accused, Suraj had served jail term before for a similar case while Sanuj and Sajin are final year engineering students in Tamil Nadu. It is also learnt from the accused that some major hotels in and around Kovalam promote the use of drugs in rave and DJ parties.

On interrogation, they revealed about the major channel of drug supply in the district and the police have begun efforts to trace more persons involved in the racket.

According to P Prakash, City Police commissioner, students are involving in the drug supply for making quick bucks and it is a serious matter of concern.

“Our team is fully equipped to prevent the flow of drugs in the city in the wake of celebrations ahead of New Year. The patrolling will be intensified in the coming days. We are leaving no stones unturned in the drug supply and stringent action will be taken against offenders,” Prakash said in a statement.

The accused were later produced before the magistrate court and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.