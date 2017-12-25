THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting pressure on the police to take immediate action against Mayor V K Prasanth, a protest march was taken out to the corporation office here on Friday under the aegis of the SC Morcha.Senior BJP leader and MLA O Rajagopal inaugurating the march demanded the immediate arrest of Mayor Prasanth who has been accused of assaulting and abusing a Corporation councillor belonging to the Dalit community. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes had ordered to register a case against the Mayor on the complaint of M Lakshmi, councillor representing the Valiyavila ward.

He alleged the Mayor had assaulted and insulted Lakshmi and had denied her opportunity to speak in the council.

Rajagopal pointed out that there was an increase in the harassment towards Dalits in the state. It is for the first time in history that a Mayor was accused of attacking a Dalit woman, he said. The police and government are trying to save the Mayor,” he said.

Police did not act on National SC Commission’s orders

Though three days have passed since the National Commissions for SC had ordered the police to initiate urgent action against the Mayor and otherpolice so far have not taken any action except registering a case under Scheduled Castes Atrocities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, BJP councillors have moved court seeking bail. Their bail plea will be considered by the Chief Judicial M agistrate court here on Saturday.

‘Showering insults was a routine affair’

Addressing the march, Lakshmi said the Mayor had started abusing her from the very day she became a councillor. “Whenever I rose to speak in the Corporation council meetings, the Mayor switched off my mike. He insulted me many times by calling my caste name,” she said.