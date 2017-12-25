TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : IT’S billed as the app that makes all other apps ‘useless, jobless and homeless’. Medal-winning long-jumper Nayana James launched YONO (acronym for You Only Need One), the unified and integrated app of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Kerala launch followed soon after the national-level roll-out by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi.

YONO brings together financial services and the digital marketplace, offering all types of financial and lifestyle products. According to the bank, it is a one-stop destination which fulfils the customer’s banking, investment and lifestyle needs. ‘’It’s like the heptathlon, which is a combination of seven events. YONO is the same, bringing multiple apps under one umbrella,’’ Nayana, bronze medallist in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, said.

Among other things, YONO allows the customer to open an SBI account digitally in ‘’less than five minutes,’’ transfer funds in ‘’just four clicks’’ and avail shopping and other services online via YONO partners who include Jabong, Myntra, Ola and Uber. While the app is available to all, the app specifically targets the younger generation, SBI Chief General Manager S Venkataraman said. ‘’It is basically aimed at satisfying the needs of the gen-next customer,’’ he said.

YONO can be downloaded from Google Playstore or Apple App Store. Since it is an omni-channel platform, you can access it on your laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone. K Sabarinathan MLA, top bureaucrats and senior officers of the SBI were present at the launch.