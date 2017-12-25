TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Director General of Prisons R Sreelekha inaugurated the beautified premises of the State Institute for Correctional Administration (SICA) on Friday.The premises were beautified with installations made by present and former prison inmates. Landscaping works were done by Assistant Prison officer trainees, training staff and other SICA officials. Works Department conducted maintenance works and painting of the building.

An inmate of the Poojappura Central Prison, Babu, and a former inmate of Nettukaltheri open prison, named A Babu, carried out the art installation works. They were honoured at the function. Prisons IG H Gopakumar, SICA director and DIG Prisons B Pradeep, Central Jail Superintendent S Santhosh, Open Jail superintendent Mohanakumaran, south zone regional officer Sunilkumar VP and Kerala Jail Subordinate Officers Association president Ramabhadran attended the function.