THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as per plan, the beach destination Varkala and its surrounding areas will be rid of all kinds of plastic waste by the next tourist season. During a meeting convened by District Collector Dr K Vasuki and attended by representatives of the Varkala Municipality and various stakeholders, it was decided plastic would be totally weeded out from Varkala municipal limits in a phased manner over a year.

“What we are planning to do is to create a proper system with the participation of all stakeholders,” Vasuki told Express. “This will be implemented in a phased manner with each period devoted to tackling a particular issue. We will first start with addressing the issue of plastic carry bags and water bottles. This will be done in the first six months.”In the second phase, the issue of plastic and non-biodegradable packaging will be addressed. Towards this, locally-made food will be promoted. The aim is to serve food without packaging and so reduce plastic waste.

“Snack bars and eateries will be asked to ensure only package-free food items are sold. A protocol will be evolved soon to strictly implement these terms and conditions,” the Collector said. The move will also boost the local economy as local food making units would improve business and also encourage healthy food habits, Vasuki said. The zero-plastic concept will be gradually extended to other local bodies in the district, she said.

During Vasuki’s stint as Executive Director of Suchitwa Mission, the Beacon Zero Waste Municipality project to tackle non-biodegradable waste was successfully implemented in Varkala and Nedumangad. Since the Varkala Municipality had gone much ahead in its fight against waste, the meeting was convened as a follow-up.

According to Varkala Municipality Vice Chairman Anijo S, setting up of water kiosks providing purified water will reduce the dependence on potable water in plastic bottles. “Already, bio-degradable waste is being collected by the Municipality,” Anijo said. “By the first week of December, the civic body will also start collecting plastic waste by levying a nominal amount from the shops, restaurants and resorts.”