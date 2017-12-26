THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art buffs in the city will be introduced to a different artistic experience on New Year itself. Artists Krishna Janardhana and K V Sreekala will showcase their paintings at the Russian Cultural Centre from Janaury 1 to 5. Artist and former chairman Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy Kattoor Narayana Pillai will inaugurate the show. Ratheesh Nair , Director, Russian Cultural Centre will preside over the fcuntion at 11 am on January 1.

K K Rajappan, former principal, Fine Arts College, Mavelikara will also offer felicitations. Artist Krishna’s show will be titled ‘Thurumpukal Pookkunnidavazhikaliloode’. Sreekala’s focus, as the title of the show indicates, is ‘Pazha Veluppankalam’. Krishna had already conducted exhibitions at Dubai, Adayar , Thiruvananhtpauram and Calicut.

“Through the show, I will be exhibiting paintings that speak of the past in a fading colour pattern. I use my paintings as a means of revenge to those who have done injustice to me. At the same time it is a kind of resistence,” he said recollecting the experiences he had to face as an artist during his days at Adayar and Cholamandalam.

Krishna is a recipient of the National Young Artist Award and National Young Artist Scholarship instituted by the Union HRD ministry and Kendra Lalaithakala Academy years ago. Sreekala told Express that her paintings were ‘an exploration of the mind to shed the petals of pain’. “ It is an interaction between painting and me and me alone,” she said. She also says her paintings has its root in poetry .